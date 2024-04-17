Pune Witnesses Second Firing Incident in Less than Two Days, Ex-Serviceman Injured

Terror and panic gripped Pune city as firing incidents were reported for two consecutive days. As yesterday's incident of firing on a builder on Jungli Maharaj Road (JM Road) is still fresh another incident of firing has come to light today from the Hadapsar area of Pune. As per the police, the incident occurred in the Shewalwadi area at around 10 AM due to a business rivalry.

Jaywant Khalate (age 53, resident of Bhekrainagar, Hadapsar) who is an ex-serviceman is injured in the firing. Accordingly, Sudhir Ramchandra Shedge (age 53, resident of Ganajenagar, Hadapsar) has been booked while the police have detained his son.

According to the police, the victim Jaywant Khalate owns a security agency named 'Delta One 5 Security' and Shedge owns a security agency named 'First Defense Security' and they provide security guards to various companies, societies and private establishments in the Hadapsar area. There was a long-running business dispute between the two agencies.

A scuffle broke out between the complainant and the accused on March 17 over poaching of staff and working in the same area the dispute escalated to a heated argument which led to using of firearms. Shedge shot Khalate in the leg with the pistol that he was carrying. The bullet pierced Khalate’s leg seriously injuring him.

On hearing the gun shots, the locals immediately informed the police control room about the incident. On receiving the information about the firing incident, officers of Hadapsar Police Station immediately rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the injured Khalate was rushed to the hospital, treated, and discharged. While the process of filing a case is still underway further investigation is carried out by the Hadapsar police.