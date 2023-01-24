CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad and Luminous Power Technologies Join Hands to Develop Sustainable Battery

Aligning with the 'Make in India' and 'Innovate India' programs, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, (CSIR- IICT), Hyderabad have joined hands to develop a Rechargeable Aluminium Battery (RAB). An MOU was signed and exchanged between Preeti Bajaj, MD, Luminous Power Technologies and Director, CSIR-IICT in the presence of Amlan Kanti Das, Sr Vice-President; Abhishek Choudhury, IP & Technology Consultant on behalf of Luminous Technologies and Dr D. Shailaja, Chief Scientist & Chair, Business Development & Research Management, Dr J Vatsala Rani, Principal Scientist and Dr Pratyay Basak, Sr Principal Scientist from CSIR-IICT. Luminous Power Technologies has a strong market presence in providing energy storage solutions for solar and inverter applications. Over the years, the company has created a strong product portfolio in power backup solutions including the recently launched advanced Lead-acid gel batteries. CSIR-IICT, with its proven track record as a knowledge partner to the chemical sector are involved in developing materials that are used in alternate battery chemistries as next-gen technologies. Preeti Bajaj, MD, Luminous Power Technologies stated "This is indeed a proud day for Luminous Power Technologies. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the Home Energy Storage Space. As an industry leader, we are excited to partner with CSIR-IICT to develop alternate energy storage options. We are particularly energized to see how we can value add to our consumers and industry by actively supporting the Science & Technology community." Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT said, "As per the mandate of our organization towards SDGs, our focus is to develop sustainable solutions using abundantly available materials on earth's crust and I am glad Luminous Power Technologies has joined us as industry partner to translate the environmentally friendly energy storage technology on Rechargeable Aluminium Battery being developed by our scientists."

