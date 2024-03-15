Navi Mumbai: Six Including Five Minors Arrested in Death Class 12 Student in Turbhe

APMC police arrested six persons including five minors for allegedly beaten to death a 17-year-old student at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Personal enmity was the main reason for the incident, said police. Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police (zone1), said that only one of them was above 18 years old and the remaining were minors.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Wednesday outside their college. Around 10 to 15 students allegdly beaten to the student. When a friend of the deceased came to save, he was also beaten. “They punched and kicked the victim to death and also beat and injured his friend,” said Ajay Shinde, senior police inspector from APMC police station.

Also Read | Class 12 student stabbed to death by friends over Rs 1,000.

Later, the father of the student complained and an FIR was registered at the APMC police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and others, he said.

According to police, the brawl among them was due to personal enmity. "There were two groups and each of them showing their muscle," said another police official, adding that they are from different schools and colleges.