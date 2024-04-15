Navi Mumbai Swelters as Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees Celsius Mark

As forecasted, most parts of Navi Mumbai experienced scorching heat, with the mercury level in the Thane Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) reaching 44 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Koparkhairane and Panvel also surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. According to private meteorological agencies, Panvel recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, while Koparkhairane saw 42.5 degrees Celsius. The Regional Centre of IMD has forecasted a heatwave, with temperatures expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius in Thane and Raigad District.

In response to the rising temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued directives to address heat-related concerns. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear.