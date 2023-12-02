Navi Mumbai: Two women held with drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh

In Vashi, Navi Mumbai, two women were arrested on Saturday for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh, as reported by a police official. The arrests took place during a raid in a slum colony following a tip-off about drug peddling, according to an official from the APMC police station.

While Manju Bibi Farooque Shaikh (30) and the Rashida Akbar Sheikh (37) were arrested, their accomplice Akbar Usman Sheikh (45) managed to flee, he said.

The police seized 30.58 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 3.66 lakh from the two women, the official said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the racket is underway, he added.