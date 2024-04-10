Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply to be Suspended in These Areas on April 10, Details Inside

Navi Mumbai: A water line will be shifted for the Panvel-Karjat double rail line. Today (April 10), the water supply in Navi Mumbai, Kamothe, and Kharghar areas will be suspended for 24 hours. The civic administration has appealed to the people to use water carefully as there will be a low-pressure water supply on April 11 as well.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is being supplied with water from the Morbi dam. Maintenance and repair work of the Bhokarpada water treatment plant and Morbi to the Digha main water line needs to be done. For the Panvel-Karjat double rail line, a water line will have to be shifted to Chikhale. Work will also be done to cross the Diva-Panvel railway line under the express and bridge at Kalamboli and lay a water line. Water supply will be suspended round the clock from 10 am on April 10 to 10 am on April 11. In addition, the morning water supply will be stopped on April 11 and the water supply will be restored in the evening in a phased manner. The civic administration has appealed to people to keep adequate stock and use water carefully for two days.