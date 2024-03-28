Navi Mumbai Water Supply Resumes With Low Pressure, No Water Cut in Vashi

Water supply was restored on Thursday morning in Navi Mumbai, encompassing areas such as Kamothe and Kharghar, albeit with reduced pressure. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiated a shutdown on March 27 to facilitate scheduled maintenance work on the main feeder line, causing the temporary disruption.

According to the planned schedule, a water supply interruption was slated for Thursday evening in Vashi. However, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) opted to maintain the water supply despite initially experiencing low pressure earlier in the day.

The water supply department of NMMC has announced that water will be supplied on Thursday evening in areas where a half-day water cut was previously implemented. An official from NMMC's water supply department stated, "To ensure sufficient water supply, the half-day water cut has been lifted for Thursday."

Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi, expressed concerns that many residents were unable to access adequate water due to low pressure. "Now, they will receive water in the evening with sufficient pressure," Gaikwad assured. Rahul Tawade, a resident of sector 12 in Kharghar said that the water supply has become normal from Thursday morning.

Last year, anticipating a delay in the onset of the monsoon and in order to address the demand for water until its arrival, NMMC initiated water rationing in seven wards within its jurisdiction. The civic body implemented a half-day water cut once a week in each ward.

According to the decision, the water supply cut schedule is as follows: Sunday - Turbhe, Monday - Belapur, Tuesday - Kopar Khairane, Wednesday - Ghansoli, Thursday - Vashi, Friday - Airoli, and Saturday - Nerul. Dighe, receiving its supply from MIDC, will be affected according to the latter's schedule.

However, the decision of lifting a half day water cut is only for this Thursday. From tomorrow, NMMC will follow the schedule of a half day water cut. NMMC saves around 25 MLD water by imposing a half day water cut