Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Temperature Likely to Dip With High Humidity, Maximum at 35 Degrees Celsius

There will be a drop in temperature in Navi Mumbai, but the high humidity will make it a bit uncomfortable. According to the forecast from the Regional Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will reach 35 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity up to 68%. The sky will remain mainly clear.

The minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts hazy weather in Navi Mumbai, attributing it to slow wind speeds throughout the area, which are expected to be around 13 km per hour.

Also Read | Also Read | IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane, Predicting Hot and Humid Conditions Until April 25.

The next 48 hours will bring similar weather conditions. On Sunday night, there was a light drizzle at a few places in Navi Mumbai.