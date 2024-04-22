IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane, Predicting Hot and Humid Conditions Until April 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, warning of anticipated hot and humid conditions persisting until Thursday. Despite scientists suggesting that the city may not experience heatwave-like conditions, temperatures are expected to remain around 35 degrees Celsius. Nevertheless, residents should brace themselves for discomfort due to elevated humidity levels throughout the week.

Following a period of relatively mild heat, the city experienced a sudden rise in temperatures on Saturday, with the mercury reaching 35.4 degrees Celsius according to IMD's Santacruz observatory. Meteorologists predict that Mumbai will maintain temperatures within this range in the coming days.

Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai said that a yellow alert has been sounded for the city as well as its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad until Thursday, owing to the influx of moisture-laden westerlies, Indian Express reported.

Despite temperatures staying between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, residents will endure hot and humid weather conditions, causing discomfort. This discomfort arises due to elevated humidity levels, attributed to the prevailing westerly winds carrying moisture. Kamble elaborated on this, stating that the influx of moisture from these westerlies is responsible for the heightened humidity levels.

Sushma Nair from IMD Mumbai said, “What the city is experiencing, in terms of the high levels of humidity, is a typical summer phenomenon. Currently, there is no development on the system which indicates that there will be a heatwave.”

The previous week, the city endured an unprecedented heatwave, with IMD's Santacruz observatory recording maximum temperatures reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, temperatures soared to 39.7 degrees, marking Mumbai's hottest April day in over a decade.