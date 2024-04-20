Heatwave Alert: Dos & Don'ts to Beat the Heat in Summer and Stay Safe

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extended heatwave alert for East India until April 23, with scorching temperatures affecting areas of Odisha, West Bengal, and other states. Heatwave warnings are also in effect for parts of South Peninsular India.

A heatwave is defined as a period of unusually high temperatures, surpassing the typical maximum temperatures of the summer season. When a location experiences temperatures exceeding 45˚C continuously for two days, or when the daily maximum temperature remains at least five degrees Celsius above the average temperature for five or more consecutive days, it signifies a heatwave condition. Heatwave conditions can lead to physiological strain, potentially resulting in fatalities.

Here are some of the Dos and Don’ts to follow amidst the heatwave alert in the country:

Dos:

Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Limit outdoor activities to morning and evening hours to avoid excessive sun exposure. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, including water, fruit juice, and vegetable juice, throughout the day. Consume Cooling Foods: Include summer fruits, such as strawberries and oranges, as well as cucumber and lettuce in your diet to stay hydrated and cool. Wear Appropriate Clothing: Opt for lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothes and use protective gear like hats and umbrellas when outdoors. Exercise Wisely: Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours and replenish salt and minerals lost through sweating with sports drinks or electrolyte-rich fluids.

Don'ts: