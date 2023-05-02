"Congress leaders abuse Prime Minister Modi nearly every day": Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 : Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Tuesday slammed the Congress for "abusing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi "nearly every day" ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka and state polls in Rajasthan later this year.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Chaudhary said, "The Congress does not have some other things to do. They (Congress leaders) abuse Prime Minister Modi nearly every day".

"Rajasthan assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. Karnataka Assembly elections are around the corner. So the Congress party is resorting to such tactics," he added.

He also lashed out at the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleging rampant corruption in the state. "The government led by Congress did nothing for four and a half years here in Rajasthan," Chaudhary said accusing Gehlot of doing politics of appeasement.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi earlier in the month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake'. You might check if it's poison or not. But if you lick it, you're dead."

Hitting back, BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said the Congress's only objective is to abuse and insult Prime Minister Modi.

"PM Modi is admired all over the world for his leadership. He is not only a leader of the country but also the world. Hence, the Congress's sole aim is to have a go at PM Modi," Kateel said.

The southern state will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will occur on May 13.

While the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

