Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature to Soar Up to 37 Degrees Celsius, Heatwave Conditions Likely Next Week

After a week-long respite from scorching temperatures, the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a sharp rise in temperature in Navi Mumbai. The maximum temperature is expected to soar up to 37 degrees Celsius, with clear skies prevailing.

Over the next two days, temperatures will range between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity hovering around 50 per cent. The IMD warns of a potential heatwave situation next week, with temperatures likely to reach 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

According to a private meteorological agency, the Panvel area may experience temperatures exceeding 40 degrees over the next two days, advising residents to stay well-hydrated.

Responding to the escalating temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued directives to address heat-related concerns. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear to minimize sun exposure. Pet owners are reminded to provide shaded areas and sufficient water for their animals.