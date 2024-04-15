Thane Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature to Reach 39 Degrees Celsius on April 16

Residents of Thane are bracing themselves for a week of scorching temperatures, as the latest weather forecast reveals a steady rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures. Today’s minimum temperature will be 26 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will be 38 degree Celsius. IMD has predicted a clear sky for Thane today.

Wather Update:

According to the 7-day forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to remain relatively stable, ranging from 25 degree Celsius on April 17 and 18 to 26 degree Celsius on several days, including April 15, 16, 19, and 20.

However, the maximum temperatures are set to soar, with the highest recorded at a sweltering 39 degrees Celsius on April 16. The forecast indicates that the maximum temperature will hover around 36- 39 degrees Celsius for the entire week.