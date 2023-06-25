Future of goalkeeper David de Gea with Manchester United uncertain?

Manchester [UK], June 25 : The future of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with the club is "in the balance", reported Sky Sports on Sunday.

De Gea is out of contract at month-end. He is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper was also named on the club's released list.

"Discussions remain open" as both the club and De Gea consider their options, it is understood.

No matter if De Gea remains with The Red Devils or not, United is still looking at other goalkeeping alternatives like Porto's Diogo Costa, Brentford's David Raya, and Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

United manager Erik ten Hag publicly backed the veteran multiple times last season. But at the same time, he gave no assurances that he would number one choice next season if he stays.

De Gea joined United in 2011. Since then, he has represented the club in 415 matches. With the club, he has won the Premier League title in 2012-13, FA Cup title in 2015-16, EFL Cup titles in 2016-17 and 2022-23, FA Community Shield in 2011, 2013 and 2016 and the UEFA Europa League in 2016-17 season.

Individually, he has also won the Premier League Golden Glove in the 2017-2018 and 2022-23 seasons.

Prior to joining United, he was in the Spanish club Atletico Madrid, for which he made 57 appearances between 2009 and 2011.

