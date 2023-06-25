Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh on all-party meet on Manipur violence

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday claimed that he was not given sufficient time to put forward his suggestions on how to bring peace in the conflict-ridden state.

"When I started giving my suggestions, I think he did not want to listen. I do not know for what reason," Singh said in a press conference.

"At the end of the meeting, I repeatedly requested him to give me at least 5 minutes to speak," the only Manipur representative added.

The former Manipur Chief Minister had also mentioned in the meeting that it was not the time to score political goals. "I told him that we have not come here for a political game. This is not the time to politicise. We want to bring normalcy and restoration of peace in Manipur," the senior Congress leader said.

The all-party meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present in the meeting.

In May, Amit Shah appealed for peace and warned of strict action against miscreants during his four-day visit to the violence-hit state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor