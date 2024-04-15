Nashik Continues to Face Heatwave as Temperatures Expected to Rise to 40 Degrees Celsius in Coming Days

After experiencing scorching temperatures yesterday, April 14, Nashik continues to face a heatwave as the mercury climbs relentlessly. Weather reports by the Indian Meteorology Department indicate that the city saw a high of 38 degrees Celsius on April 14th, with humidity levels dropping to a mere 20%.

Looking ahead, Nashik residents are advised to prepare for even hotter conditions. Forecasts predict that temperatures will surge to a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with the mercury dipping to a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius during the night. Clear skies are anticipated, contributing to the intense heatwave gripping the region.

Officials are urging citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from the searing heat. Measures such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and wearing light clothing are recommended. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and young children, are particularly urged to take extra care.

Nashik is expected to bear the brunt of this heatwave, making it essential for residents to remain vigilant and prioritize their well-being during this period of extreme weather.