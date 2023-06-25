"Trying our best to maintain peace and restore normalcy in state," says Manipur CM Biren Singh

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and expressed the state government's commitment to maintaining peace and restoring normalcy in Manipur.

While speaking to ANI, N Biren Singh said," We briefed Home Minister on the situation in Manipur. He guided us to take all sections of society together and engage civil society and ethnic groups to maintain peace in the state. There is no loss of life since June 13. He also emphasised that peace should be maintained and there should be no loss of lives. We are trying our best to maintain peace and restore normalcy. We will make more efforts."

"Union HM assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. Further, he has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State..." he asl tweeted.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi today.

Earlier at the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the violence in Manipur on Saturday, he gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Union Home Minister, after the meeting, said that all political parties sensitively and apolitically gave their suggestions for restoration of peace in Manipur and the government will consider these suggestions with an open mind.

