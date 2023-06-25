Two GOATs on outing: Anderson, Lyon throw ceremonial first pitch during Major League Baseball match

London [UK], June 25 : England's ageless pace legend James Anderson and Australia's 'GOAT' spinner Nathan Lyon were seen being a part of a different ball game on Saturday, as they threw their ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball (MLB) field.

They did so during the match between St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

MLB Europe took to Twitter to post a video of them throwing their first pitch and asking fans to answer who had the better one.

"Who had the better ceremonial first pitch? Jimmy Anderson Nathan Lyon #LondonSeries |@jimmy9 @englandcricket| @NathLyon421 @CricketAus," tweeted MLB Europe.

https://twitter.com/MLBEurope/status/1672668085633908736

Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket behind Muttiah Muralidaran of Sri Lanka (1,347 wickets) and Australia's late spin great Shane Warne (1,001 wickets). He has taken 973 wickets in 393 matches at an average of 27.05, with an economy rate of 3.25. His best figures are 7/42. He is the most successful pacer of all time in cricket.

In the longest format of the game, he has taken 686 wickets in 180 matches at an average of 26.11 and an economy rate of 2.79, with the best figures of 7/42. He is behind Warne (708) and Muralidaran (800 wickets) in all-time list. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Lyon has taken a total of 525 wickets in 152 international matches at an average of 31.85 and an economy rate of 3.04, with best figures of 8/50. He is the 34th highest-wicket taker in international cricket. Lyon is the eighth highest wicket taker of all time in Test cricket. In 121 international matches, he has taken 495 wickets at an average of 30.99 and an economy rate of 2.93.

Lyon has taken a total of 109 Test wickets in 29 matches against England at an average of 29.36 and an economy rate of 2.78, with best bowling figures of 6/49.

Anderson has also taken 113 wickets in 36 Tests against Australia at an average of 34.43 and an economy rate of 2.95, with best bowling figures of 6/47.

Anderson and Lyon had a contrasting outing during the first Ashes Test, which Australia won by two wickets. While Anderson had match figures of 1/109, Lyon shined with figures of 8/229.

The second Ashes Test will be played at Lord's from June 28 onwards.

