Australian Spinner Nathan Lyon Welcomes R Ashwin to 500-Wicket Club with Heartwarming Message, Watch Video

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has extended warm congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin as the Indian cricketer joins the prestigious 500-wicket club during the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test. Lyon shared a heartfelt message on his social media account, praising Ashwin for this remarkable achievement.

Ashwin's milestone, achieved by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot, places him among the elite ranks of bowlers in cricket history. He becomes the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets, joining legends like Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh, and Lyon himself.

Lyon, who attained the milestone of 500 Test wickets in December last year during the Perth Test against Pakistan, was congratulated by Ashwin for his achievement. In response, Lyon expressed his appreciation and anticipation of Ashwin reaching the same milestone.

Congratulation to @ashwinravi99 on achieving the 500 Test wicket milestone. Many more to come. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XANzv1Lcn7 — Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) February 16, 2024

"Hi Ash, just want to say a massive congratulations on taking 500 Test match wickets. It has been an incredible journey to watch. I have nothing but respect for you the way you’ve gone about it and your skill level. It has been amazing to be competing against you but also learn from you. So, mate, congratulations and plenty more to come.” Lyon said in a video on X.

Several cricketers from the global cricketing community have taken to social media to express admiration for Ashwin upon reaching this significant milestone. His accomplishment also places him in the elite company of Stuart Broad and Shane Warne as the third cricketer to achieve both 3000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin's feat is particularly notable for its rapid pace, as he becomes the fastest Indian to reach 500 wickets, surpassing the long-standing record held by Anil Kumble for 18 years. Since his debut in November 2011, Ashwin is also the second-fastest, following Muttiah Muralitharan, to attain the landmark of 500 Test wickets, showcasing consistent growth and excellence.