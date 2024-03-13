R Ashwin's Mother Trolls Him After Reclaiming No. 1 Test Bowler Title

Tamil Nadu off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently marked his 100th Test appearance against England, a significant milestone in his illustrious cricket career. Despite this achievement, it seems his mother, Chitra, remains unimpressed, as she humorously trolled him after he reclaimed the title of No. 1 bowler in Test cricket.

Coincidentally, Ashwin's debut and 100th Test featured identical bowling figures of 9 wickets for 128 runs. Sharing his mother's witty remark on social media platform X, Ashwin tweeted, "No improvement after all these years of playing the game. Only my mom can say things like this."

Ashwin's exceptional performance in the Test series against England propelled him back to the pinnacle of the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. He secured 26 wickets in the five Tests, including two five-wicket hauls and a four-for. This remarkable feat solidified his position as one of India's premier cricketers.

During the series, Ashwin not only reached the milestone of 100 Test matches but also achieved the remarkable feat of claiming 500 Test wickets. He now stands as the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, and the ninth overall to enter the exclusive 500 Test wickets club, led by Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

Furthermore, Ashwin surpassed Kumble in another statistical milestone, now holding the record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket among Indian bowlers. His outstanding contributions have not only bolstered India's success but also solidified his status as one of the game's finest spin bowlers on the international stage.