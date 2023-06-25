Nagpur United champ

The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time. For Nagpur United, Husnur Rahaman struck in the fourth minute . An equaliser for Nobel Sports Academy came thru Abhimanyu Bhojane in the ninth minute. In tie breaker, Tameen Akhtar, Masiullah and Husnur Rahman perfectly scored the goals for Nagpur United. For Nobel Sports Academy only Abhimanyu Bhojane and Arush Sayam succeeded in scoring the goals.

In the third place match, New Kamptee defeated Seva Sarvada FC 1-0. In the semi-finals, Nagpur United FC got the betterr of New Kamptee FC 3-2 via tie-breaker. In another semi-final, Nobel defeated Seva Sarvada 2-0. Mandar Unchekar (9 th min) and Arush Sayam(18 min) scored one goal each.

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi was the chief guest of prize distribution function. AAi Foundation president Nagesh Sahare, Achamma Joseph George, Sunil Indurkar and others were present.