Navi Mumbai witnesses 56 % surge in cybercrime incidents

With the rapid advancement of technology, the incidence of cybercrime is experiencing an upward trend, particularly in the Navi Mumbai region of Maharashtra. The establishment of an independent Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai has resulted in a significant increase in the conversion of applications into First Information Reports (FIRs), thereby enhancing the detection of cybercrimes in the area.

In the span of 11 months this year, there has been a notable surge in cybercrime cases, with the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate registering a total of 323 cases, amounting to a financial fraud of ₹41.44 crore. This marks a 56% increase compared to the previous year. The dedicated Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai, inaugurated on May 11, 2023, has played a pivotal role, registering 36 cases, out of which seven have been successfully detected by the specialized team.

In the year 2022, a total of 207 cybercrime cases were registered, with 54 being successfully detected. Within the Commissionerate, encompassing the broader spectrum of cases, Navi Mumbai police have identified 49 cases. Notably, instances of cyber fraud exceeding ₹1 lakh are meticulously recorded by the exclusive cyber police station, while those involving lesser amounts find registration at the local police station. The proactive measures, including the establishment of the Cyber Police Station, underscore the commitment of Navi Mumbai authorities to address and combat the escalating challenges posed by cybercrime.