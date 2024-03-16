Navi Mumbai: Woman Cleaning Shop at APMC Market Trapped Under Grain Sacks, Rescued by Quick-Thinking Workers; Visual Surfaces

A woman cleaning a wholesale shop in the Navi Mumbai grain market’s APMC section was rescued by Mathadi workers on Friday evening after becoming trapped under a large quantity of rice sacks. The incident, captured on security cameras at the shop, left the woman with serious hand injuries.

According to reports, approximately 30 to 40 sacks of rice toppled over while the woman was cleaning, burying her beneath them. Reacting swiftly, Mathadi workers – traditional porters known for head-load carrying – cleared the sacks within a minute, potentially saving her life. The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was then transported to Mathadi Hospital for treatment.