Navneet Rana slams Shiv Sena over Uddhav Thackeray's rally In Mumbai

Shiv Sena's rally in Mumbai yesterday was a rally of helpless Chief Minister, said independent MP Navneet Rana. In his speech, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not utter a word on the problems of farmers, unemployment and load shedding. The rally was held only to criticize others, said Navneet Rana. She was speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday.

At this time, Navneet Rana criticized Uddhav Thackeray. The Chief Minister has not been in office for two and a half years. Aditya Thackeray said that the Chief Minister visited the state. But Uddhav Thackeray should show which village in Vidarbha he visited in the last two and a half years and what problems he solved for the farmers. Compared to the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis, unemployment in Maharashtra has tripled under Uddhav Thackeray. However, Uddhav Thackeray did not say a word about it.

Navneet Rana also targeted Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of renaming Aurangabad. Before the election, Uddhav Thackeray was saying that he would change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. But now he says that what is the need to rename Aurangabad. Because they know that if we go to change the name of Aurangabad, then Congress and NCP will leave our side and our power will go. Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed Article 370 in Kashmir. But Uddhav Thackeray cannot change the name of a simple city, said Navneet Rana. It remains to be seen how Shiv Sena will respond to Navneet Rana's criticism.

