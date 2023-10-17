Naxalite with Rs 6 lakh bounty arrested in Gadchiroli

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police apprehended a Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 6 lakh on his head in Gadchiroli district, eastern Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

The arrest of Messo Kawdo (50), a resident of Rekhabhatal in Etapalli tehsil, was executed after a credible tip-off indicated his presence in the Jajawandi-Doddur forest area. Special anti-Naxalite commando force C-60, Maharashtra police, and CRPF collaborated in the operation.

According to reports, during the interrogation, Kawdo admitted to his role as a member of the Naxalites' supply team since 2017, primarily responsible for providing explosives in the Abujhmaad area.

Moreover, he was reportedly engaged in two confrontations with the Maharashtra police. Notably, one of these encounters, which occurred on March 31, led to the elimination of a 'deputy commander' from the Tipagad Dalam faction of the Naxalites, according to the official statement. Additionally, Kawdo is a subject of interest in connection with the alleged homicide of two civilians in Gadchiroli, and further investigations are currently underway.