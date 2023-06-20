NCP, Congress plan to challenge Raosaheb Danve for Jalna Lok Sabha seat in 2024

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have both expressed interest in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha seat of Jalna. The Congress has staked its claim to the seat.

The constituency is being represented by senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who has won this seat five times on the trot. The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress- are yet to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the 2024 elections.

We put the demand in a party meeting held on Sunday in the presence of Namdev Pawar, the observer and general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. The meeting was convened for seeking reviews of the party workers, said a Jalna district Congress leader.

In the 2019 elections, Danve defeated Congress candidate Vilas Autade by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. This seat has traditionally been contested by Congress. We want that the Congress contestant for the 2024 LS polls should be from this district, the Congress leader said.

The Congress’ allies NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) are seeking feedback from workers of their respective parties regarding the Jalna constituency. Recently, NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Danve’s home turf in Jafrabad and asked the party workers to gear up for the electoral contest.