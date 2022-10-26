NCP leader Ajit Pawar says farmers facing crisis due to wet drought in Maharashtra

The Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said farmers in Maharashtra were facing a crisis after suffering crop losses due to the wet drought caused by heavy rains in parts of the state.

According to a report of PTI, Pawar also said he met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before Diwali and told them that the situation has gone out of hand. The former deputy CM was speaking on the occasion of the Pawar family's Diwali celebration at their residence Govindbaug in Baramati town of Pune district.

Asked about wet drought, Ajit Pawar said, Everything is messed up due to the wet drought. Before Diwali, I met the chief minister and deputy chief minister and informed them that the situation has gone out of hand and the farmers are in trouble. The kharif and rabi crops were damaged and farmers were facing a crisis, said the NCP leader, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar.