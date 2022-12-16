NCP leader Ajit Pawar says Maha opposition to stage protest on Dec 17 over border row and various other issues

Amid the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said that the protest rally on December 17 will focus on border issue. He however stated that it’ll be a silent and peaceful march.

Our protest rally on December 17 will focus on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, insult of Maharashtra’s icons by the Governor and BJP leaders and other issues. It’ll be a silent and peaceful march. We’re yet to get permission for it, said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar further added that a request has been made to the state government to appoint Harish Salve to represent the state in the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute.

He said that all like-minded parties have agreed upon the agenda of the protest rally and would like to request people to join us in large numbers.

