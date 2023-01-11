NCP leader Ajit Pawar says opposition helpless over frequent adjournments

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar said that the opposition is helpless over frequent adjournments given by the Supreme Court (SC) in the crucial case on the power struggle in the state.

According to a report of Times of India, He made these remarks after an NCP meeting on Tuesday presided over by state NCP president Jayant Patil. The meeting was held to discuss the current political situation in the state.

For the last six months, the case has been adjourned umpteen times. We cannot question the apex court, it is the

right of the Supreme Court. We cannot question the apex court as to why it is not taking up the case for hearing on priority, Ajit Pawar said.