NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Expresses Displeasure Over Exclusion from Maharashtra Cabinet

In a move to prioritize new faces, senior leaders were reportedly excluded from the Maharashtra state cabinet. Among them, former minister Chhagan Bhujbal openly expressed his displeasure during a media interaction in Nagpur, where he was attending a convention. Bhujbal, a senior leader of the Ajit Pawar faction and a key OBC representative, highlighted his concerns and regrets regarding the decision.

"I Am a Common Worker," Says Bhujbal

Addressing his exclusion, Bhujbal remarked, “I am a common worker. What difference does it make if I am left out? Ministerial posts have come and gone many times, but Chhagan Bhujbal has not been diminished.” He further stated, “I have not discussed this with Ajit Pawar, nor did I feel the need to. Instead, I will talk to the people of my constituency and the workers of the Samata Parishad.”

Bhujbal expressed disappointment over the inclusion of Manoj Jarange Patil in the cabinet, suggesting it came as a reward for Jarange's agitation over Maratha reservation. He also underscored the significant role played by the OBC community and the Ladki Bahin scheme in ensuring the Mahayuti alliance's electoral success.

Criticism and Support

Reacting to Bhujbal’s exclusion, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the BJP, stating, “It is either the misfortune of the cabinet or the OBCs that Bhujbal has been left out. Leaders fighting for OBC issues are being sidelined.”

OBC activists and leaders have echoed similar sentiments. Baban Madane, Mumbai president of the OBC department of Ajit Pawar's NCP, expressed frustration, saying, “While leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and Gopichand Padalkar played a pivotal role in uniting the OBC community and securing public support for the Mahayuti government, they were overlooked for cabinet posts. This has led to significant disappointment within the OBC community.”

OBC Contributions and Growing Discontent

During the Maratha-OBC reservation struggle, Bhujbal avoided opposing Maratha reservation outright, but he was allegedly targeted through Manoj Jarange’s agitation. Despite this, Bhujbal worked tirelessly to rally OBC support for the Mahayuti alliance, earning him widespread backing from the community.

Many activists believe that Bhujbal and Dhangar leader Gopichand Padalkar were instrumental in presenting the Mahayuti government’s pro-OBC stance to the public. Their exclusion has left workers and members of the OBC and Dhangar communities feeling disheartened, further fueling dissatisfaction within these groups.