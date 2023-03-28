NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal tests Covid positive for the second time

The state has been experiencing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few days. In the midst of this, it has been reported that Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been infected with the virus once again. Bhujbal's current condition is stable, and he is recuperating at his residence in Nashik.

Yesterday, Chhagan Bhujbal visited Yeola, but he suddenly fell ill and had to be admitted to Apollo Hospital in Nashik. While receiving medical treatment, doctors advised him to undergo various medical tests, including a COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, today, it has been confirmed that Chhagan Bhujbal has tested positive for COVID-19. It is worth noting that Bhujbal also contracted the virus during the second wave of the pandemic.