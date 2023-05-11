NCP leader Jayant Patil summoned by ED in IL&FS case

NCP leader Jayant Patil summoned by ED in the IL&FS case. He has been asked to join the probe on 12th May. Patil is considered to be a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.He was the Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department in the MVA govt. Previously he has been the Rural Development Minister (2009 to 2014), the Finance Minister (1999 to 2008) and the Home Minister (2008 to 2009) of Maharashtra.

Jayant Patil became the youngest finance minister of Maharashtra, presenting his first budget at the age of 39. He went on to present the Maharashtra Budget 10 times consecutively, a record till date, and brought many major changes to the State. He is often credited with reviving the state economy from a low point in 2003-2004. At the time, the State’s financial condition was in a precarious condition due to overspending by the previous Government in ambitious projects like the Mumbai Pune Expressway , Krishna Valley Irrigation Project, etc. Additionally, the implementation of the 5th Pay Commission had also put a considerable strain on the State’s financial resources.