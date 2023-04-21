NCP leader Jitendra Awhad says coming years will be years of religious riots



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad said it seems that the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are for riots only. The atmosphere in the cities has deteriorated due to riots. I think the coming years will be the years of religious riots.

Earlier, Aurangabad rural police has registered the offence of promoting enmity between different groups against 80 persons since the beginning of this year, an official said.

Thirteen First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in these matters, he added. Aurangabad city, notably, had witnessed communal violence ahead of the Ram Navami festival this year.

Many of these cases concerned messages, posts or videos circulated on social media, the police official said. Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya appealed people to verify any message before forwarding it.