NCP Leader Supriya Sule Expresses Displeasure at the Treatment Given to Chhagan Bhujbal in Maha Aghadi Cabinet

The Maratha community celebrated after the notification issued by the state government on the Maratha reservation. On the other hand, the OBC community has become very aggressive. There is a blame game between OBC leaders and Manoj Jarange. NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has raised the question of Chhagan Bhujbal being unfairly treated in the cabinet.

"We stand in full strength in favour of reservation for Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim communities. If our government comes to power, we will take such a decision immediately. If both the government at the Centre and in Maharashtra demand reservation for Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim communities, we will cooperate fully and vote in their favour even if we are political opponents," Sule said.

"It is unfortunate that the state cabinet is not listening to Chhagan Bhujbal.This is an insult to Chhagan Bhujbal. Such a senior leader is not heard in his own cabinet. Many people do not like what Sanjay Raut says. But Sanjay Raut says that there is a gang war going on. Unfortunately, this injustice is being done to respected Chhagan Bhujbal, our senior leader, for whom we have love and respect. I don't know what's inside of them. Chhagan Bhujbal has to come in front of the camera and present things that he cannot constantly present in the cabinet. In this, this triple engine box is a failure of the government," Sule said.

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal has been vocal in his criticism against granting reservation to Marathas from the OBC category: "I am also demanding separate reservation for the Maratha community. But now in the name of finding Kunbi records, it is being said that all Marathas should be given OBC certificates. Earlier, the government had said that we will give different reservations. Now that the Maratha community is preparing a report proving that it is underrepresented, then what is the reason for inserting the Maratha community into the OBC?" asked Chhagan Bhujbal.