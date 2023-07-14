NCP minister portfolios announced; Abdul Sattar loses agriculture ministry

The allocation of portfolios for the new NCP ministers has been announced, which has been the subject of much anticipation over the past 12 days. There was considerable speculation regarding Ajit Pawar's chances of obtaining a particular portfolio, but he has ultimately secured it. However, a new discussion has emerged regarding the Agriculture Department and Abdul Sattar. This is because the most surprising outcome of the portfolio allocation is Abdul Sattar being stripped of his agriculture portfolio. The responsibility has been handed over to NCP's Dhananjay Munde, who recently took oath as a minister.

After stepping down as Agriculture Minister, Abdul Sattar will now assume the responsibilities of Minority Development and Aukaf.

The agriculture minister, Abdul Sattar, faced controversy after raids were conducted on the warehouses of agribusinesses in Akola. Sattar's personal assistant (PA), Deepak Gawli, was also allegedly involved in the raids carried out by the agriculture department team. They were accused of demanding money from the businessmen. Sattar, however, clarified his stance on the matter. Nevertheless, there are now speculations surrounding Sattar's possible involvement in the same raid case.

Abdul Sattar's sons faced difficulties when their involvement in the TET scam came to light. Moreover, Sattar's remarks about Supriya Sule only worsened his situation. When addressing the issue of farmer suicides, he made an insensitive statement, claiming that such incidents are not uncommon. The Shinde government received criticism for this response. Additionally, BJP workers in Sillod expressed dissatisfaction with Sattar's governance and called for his removal from the agriculture ministry.