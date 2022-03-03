NCP MLA performs 'Shirshasan' to protest against Governor's comments on Shivaji's guru

The Maharashtra Assembly Budget Session of the Legislature looks stormy from the first minute. Because the BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of the Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik and staged a protest on steps of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stopped his speech midway & left from Assembly on the first day of session, as Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs shouted slogans in the House.

On the first day of the convention, the ruling party, like the opposition, chanted anti-BJP slogans on the legislature. On this occasion, Sanjay Daud, MLA of Beed Legislative Council, did 'Shirshasan' and protested against Governor Koshyari.

After that, NCP's Sanjay Daund did 'Shirshasan' and protested against the statement made by Governor Koshyari about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sanjay Daud is a NCP MLA from Beed. "The governor has insulted the state and the national anthem. I protest with my head down," Daund said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari kicked up a major row with his statements on the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the saint-poet Swami Samarth Ramdas. At an event in Aurangabad on Sunday, Koshyari referred to Swami Samarth Ramdas as the 'guru' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while talking on how 'gurus' are important in Indian culture.