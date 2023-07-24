NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's solo protest for MIDC approval catches government's attention

Amidst the monsoon session of the state legislature, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar initiated a protest demanding MIDC approval in Karjat Jamkhed. To grab the government's attention, he sat alone near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Vidhan Bhavan. Subsequently, Rohit Pawar ended the protest when State Industries Minister Uday Samant convinced and assured him.

After meeting Rohit Pawar, Uday Samant said, "Rohit Pawar initiated the agitation for MIDC in his constituency. As the state's industries minister, I met him. As per their demand, a meeting will be held tomorrow with the industries department to set up MIDC in Karjat. The industry department is positive about issuing the notification for this. Rohit Pawar has honoured my request." Samant said the government will issue a positive notification for MIDC at the earliest, and a meeting will be held tomorrow for the same.

After receiving assurance to hold a meeting, Industries Minister Samant, Rohit Pawar engaged in a dialogue. He said, "I initiated the agitation to address unemployment issues in my constituency. Last year, I made several requests to Uday Samant, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers to issue the notification. If they don't take action, many MLAs from my constituency will undertake a hunger strike in Mumbai," Rohit Pawar stated.