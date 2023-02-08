NCP MLA Sunil Bhusara urges police to book Palghar collector under SC/ST Act for allegedly misbehaving with him

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Bhusara urged the police to book Palghar Collector Govind Bodke under the SC/ST Act for allegedly misbehaving with him during a meeting held here on Monday.

According to a report of PTI, Bhusara represents the tribal-dominated Vikramgad (ST) assembly segment in the Palghar district near Mumbai. In a letter to the assistant police commissioner of Colaba, the NCP legislator said he had been called for a meeting to discuss tribal schemes at the state level.

Bhusara said he suggested that there should be a district-wise review first to understand the utilisation of funds and other aspects of the schemes. The review could have helped him prepare better and make suggestions or demands, said the MLA’s letter.

Palghar District Collector Govind Bodke misbehaved with me and said he doesn’t need to ask me what to do. He also said that he has taken the decision (regarding the schemes) as per his knowledge, Bhusara wrote in the letter.