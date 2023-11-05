NCP MLC Anil Bhosale's wife receives ₹15 cr extortion call, FIR filed

An unidentified man impersonated an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer and made an extortion call to Reshma Bhosale, the wife of NCP MLC Anil Bhosale, offering to purportedly resolve her husband's case in exchange for a staggering Rs 15 crore.The case has been registered with the Worli police after Reshma grew suspicious and reported the matter to the ED.

According to the police report, Reshma began receiving messages from an unknown number on October 23, accompanied by documents featuring a letterhead closely resembling that of the ED, along with an ID card. Subsequently, she received a WhatsApp call from yet another unidentified number. The caller claimed to be an ED officer and proposed a resolution to her husband's case in exchange for the substantial sum of Rs 15 crore. Reshma promptly informed the ED office in Worli, providing them with screenshots of the calls and documents sent through WhatsApp. Following her statement, the ED officer filed an official complaint with the Worli police.Anil Bhosale had been apprehended by the ED in March 2021 and is presently in judicial custody. The ED had filed charges against him for allegedly embezzling around Rs 494 crore from the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank.