NCP MP Supriya Sule urges Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to resolve MSEB strike immediately

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule urged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the MSEB employee's strike immediately.

A section of state electricity workers in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Raigad and other districts have called for a strike on January 4 against privatisation of government-run utilities. Sources said they will protest at the respective district collectors’ offices. This might hamper the power supply in parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The state government, in a bid to address potential outages, has prepared an emergency plan.

The MSEB employees strike was announced last week. For the past three days, it has been in the news. The state government should have taken up the issue on priority. But the government seems to bee overlooking real issues, Sule said.

