NCP Positive on Alliance With Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA, Says Supriya Sule

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) expressed openness to an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in a statement made by party leader Supriya Sule.

Sule's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about expanding the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition coalition in Maharashtra, currently comprised of the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT). VBA leader Ambedkar has advocated for the inclusion of his party in the MVA to strengthen the alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked about the NCP potentially contesting the Jalna Lok Sabha seat currently held by the Congress, Sule emphasized that seat-sharing decisions will be finalized through discussions within the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) once the MVA's future composition is determined. Jalna has been represented by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve for multiple terms.

She also attacked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for making “hollow promises” to all communities. He promised to include the Dhangars in the Scheduled Tribe list and formation of the Parshuram Financial Corporation for the Brahmin community but nothing has moved forward, Sule alleged.