NCP protest in Pune against Shinde-Fadnavis govt

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders launching a scathing attack on the Shinde-Fadnavis government over Maharashtra losing out on mega investment projects the party’s Pune city unit staged a protest accusing the Maharashtra government.

According to a report of The Indian Express, protest was led by city chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Prashant Jagtap outside Mamledar Kacheri in the heart of Pune.

A large number of private investments planned in the state have gone out since the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. They have snatched the employment opportunities of thousands of youths in the state,” said Jagtap.

The new government is more inclined towards the development of poll-bound Gujarat rather than their own state, adding that the Chief Minister is made to make rounds of Delhi and fed with issues to divert the public’s attention from important issues like inflation, unemployment and industries going to Gujarat, Jagtap further stated.