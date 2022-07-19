NCP reply to Kadam's alligations over breaking Shiv Sena

After Ramdas Kadam blamed Sharad Pawar for breaking Shiv Sena, now NCP leader Mahesh Chekhe said "Rebel MLAs broke Shiv Sena. Matoshree was slandered.The Thackeray family was betrayed and it was an attempt by Ramdas Kadam and some rebel leaders to blame the NCP to show that their actions were right."

"In 2019, Sharad Pawar formed a coalition of three parties namely NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress and made Uddhav Thackeray the Chief Minister. His name has been included in the list of top five chief ministers of the country due to his good governance as Chief Minister. Therefore, while leaving Uddhav Thackeray, NCP stands firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray" he said.

What did Ramdas Kadam say?

"I worked for 52 years but I never dreamed that the time would come for me to resign as a leader. I never thought that the evening of my life would be dark. Ramdas Kadam was seen to be very emotional. This time he has also targeted Sharad Pawar. Criticism has been left saying that Sharad Pawar made a plot, broke the party. I am very upset. I am not satisfied, I am not happy that I have resigned. Why does a leader who has fought for 52 years resign? We have to think about it. It is sad and painful. I sincerely folded my hands and said that we should not sit with the nationalists."