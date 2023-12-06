NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad slams Ajit Pawar group over EC hearing

After NCP leader and deputy chief minister of the state Ajit Pawar rebelled against party president Sharad Pawar, there has been a split in the NCP. As the Ajit Pawar group has also claimed the name and symbol of the NCP, the matter has reached the Election Commission and is currently being heard. Even during the hearing, the conflict between the two groups is seen. Accusing each other, both the groups are trying to get their way in the Election Commission. Similarly, Jitendra Awad, the leader of NCP and considered a confidant of Sharad Pawar, has strongly attacked the Ajit Pawar group.

Jitendra Awad publicly scrutinized the lawyers representing Ajit Pawar's group, stating on 'X' that, "Ajit Pawar and his legal team claim there has been a party dispute since 2019, yet they seem unaware that signed letters from MLAs were stolen, leading to Ajit Pawar's resignation within 72 hours. Despite this, under Sharad Pawar's leadership, Ajit Pawar enjoyed the positions of deputy chief minister and leader of the opposition in the assembly three times." Jitendra Awad further highlighted the inconsistencies in the statements made by Ajit Pawar's legal team, pointing out their contradictory stance of avoiding discussions about Sharad Pawar while concurrently submitting affidavits alleging the illegality of Sharad Pawar's presidency. Awad targeted the Ajit Pawar group, stating, "They claim they don't want to talk about Sharad Pawar, yet their affidavits challenge his appointment as NCP President, portraying Sharad Pawar as if he owned the party."

Now this dispute between Jitendra Awad and Ajit Pawar has escalated to a personal level since the NCP split. As leaders from both factions confronted each other, personal criticisms have emerged. Ajit Pawar indirectly commented on Awad's physical appearance at his party's convention, prompting Awad to respond by sharing a photo of Ajit Pawar. Awad questioned the necessity of public criticism, stating, "Dada, if you had issues with me, why not discuss them privately? I would not have spoken against you if you hadn't criticized me publicly." The dispute between Jitendra Awad and Ajit Pawar has thus taken a personal turn.