NCP slams Union govt over announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 note from circulation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Union government over the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

What has the government achieved by introducing the Rs 2000 note and what is it going to now achieve by withdrawing these notes. Demonetisation was hailed as a big success. If that was the case, what is the reason for the withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes, asked NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Several person lost their lives after demonetisation was announced in November, 2016 and the Union government must answer why citizens are being harassed with such decisions, he said.