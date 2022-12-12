NCP writes letter to Maha DGP and demands immediate withdrawal of vehicles bought under Nirbhaya Fund diverted for Y-plus security to Shinde faction

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has written to Maharashtra DGP and demanded Immediate withdrawal of vehicles procured under Nirbhaya fund now being depolyed for providing police escort/security to MLAs.

In the letter it had mentioned that it had been widely reported that the Maharashtra Home department has diverted almost 40 vehicles procured under the Nirbhaya Fund for escorting MLAs of Shinde faction.

Home minsitry has been granted Y+Security to all MLAs of the Shinde faction which itself seems like a move to accord VIP status to MLAs more than anything else. IT is shameful how these MLA accepted these vehicles and nobody seems to be bothered or willing to voluntarily withdraw the said vehicles after it has come to light these vechicles were procured for the protection of women, the letter stated.

