NCP's Rohit Pawar Urges Raj Thackeray to Embrace 'Maharashtra Dharma' Amid Grand Alliance Entry Speculation

Political developments in the state have picked up pace ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the one hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is said to have given an ultimatum to Prakash Ambedkar on the inclusion of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and on the other hand, MNS president Raj Thackeray's second visit to Delhi in four days has created a buzz in the political circles about his potential entry in the Grand Alliance. Meanwhile, a leader of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction is said to have appealed to Raj Thackeray to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Also Read | "Raj Thackeray Has the Right to Go to Delhi", Says Sanjay Raut Amid Speculation of Grand Alliance Entry



If MNS joins, the Grand Alliance will get a boost. Apart from South Mumbai, the MNS is keen to see which other constituencies will be given to it, including six constituencies in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Nashik, and Pune. Sharad Pawar leader and MLA Rohit Pawar, while reacting to Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi, reminded him of the 'Maharashtra-Dharma'.

Raj Thackeray should come with Maha Vikas Aghadi to follow Maharashtra Dharma

"They know that the people of Maharashtra are not with the BJP. As a result, the BJP is trying to polarise votes by taking smaller parties along. They have realized that despite splitting the two parties, there is no use for these two parties. The BJP has now remembered parties that were not given importance five years ago," he said. "I am a fan of Raj Thackeray's speeches. We want him to come with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He should think before going with the BJP. It should be noted that the BJP did not treat smaller parties properly in 2019."



"Now they don't see the benefit of the two parties that are with the BJP, so they are paying the price to the smaller parties. Raj Thackeray should come with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to follow Maharashtra dharma," Pawar said.



Rohit Pawar further commented, "If we come together and fight against the BJP like in 2019, the affection for Raj Thackeray will increase. He is a courageous leader. It is not right for a leader to change his stand out of fear of the ED and various institutions. People need leaders who fight. Whoever fights against the great power on behalf of the common people for the benefit of Maharashtra will sit in the minds of the people. When we are in a fighting situation, we should fight together instead of going with the BJP. It is also important to fight on behalf of Maharashtra. Who am I to give an offer? Our leaders will decide in this regard. My only view is that they need to take the initiative and have a discussion."