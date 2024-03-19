"Raj Thackeray Has the Right to Go to Delhi", Says Sanjay Raut Amid Speculation of Grand Alliance Entry

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently went to Delhi to forge an alliance with the Mahayuti in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has criticized Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi.

"Raj Thackeray joining the Grand Alliance will not make any difference to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Raj Thackeray has the right to go to Delhi. Those who want to help Modi and Shah, who have done injustice to Maharashtra by breaking the Shiv Sena formed by Bal Thackeray, will have their name written as anti-Maharashtra in history. (He) has love for Maharashtra, and for the Marathi people. He will not take such a decision," Raut said.

"Breaking Shiv Sena did not help. (They) want to split our votes. The leaders did not meet at night. It turns out he was called in the morning. This is an attempt to create a political ruckus after seeing the success of the MVA," Raut alleged.

"We want to defeat the BJP at all levels after Nana Patole said that there will be a Congress candidate from Sangli constituency. Nana Patole should speak with a little patience. If anyone wants to achieve anything by helping the BJP, it is their issue," he said.

Ultimatum to Prakash Ambedkar?

While addressing the issue of Ambedkar's VBA and seat-sharing issues, Raut said, "There is no question of giving an ultimatum to Prakash Ambedkar. He's a leader. It's their party. We have offered them four seats. These proposals go back and forth. Raju Shetty has been supported in Hatkanangle. Such discussions take place in elections".