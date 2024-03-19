Uddhav Thackeray Faction Takes a Dig at Raj Thackeray's Delhi Visit, Potential Entry in Grand Alliance

The political atmosphere in the state is heating up ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the one hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is claiming to have given an ultimatum to Prakash Ambedkar on the inclusion of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, on the other hand, MNS president Raj Thackeray's second visit to Delhi in four days has created a buzz in the political circles about his entry in the Grand Alliance. The Uddhav Thackeray faction has taken a dig at these developments.

Raj Thackeray, who is in Delhi for the second time in four days, will be meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Raj Thackeray arrived in Delhi on a chartered flight along with his son Amit Thackeray and other colleagues at 9.30 pm on Monday. They landed at Hotel Taj Mansingh, a few minutes' walk from Amit Shah's residence. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to attend the Raj-Shah meeting.

"Must have gone to fall at the feet of the Emperors of Delhi"

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve was asked about Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi. "They must have gone to fall at the feet of the Emperor of Delhi. Raj Thackeray going to BJP will not happen and if he goes, they will only throw him a bone," Danve said. Talking about Raj Thackeray's role, Ambadas Danve said, "We will see what happens. They've just gone (to Delhi). We will talk about it later," Danve said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was asked about Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi and the possibility of joining the Grand Alliance. "Raj Thackeray and we share the same ideology. We are all on the same page. So, it will definitely be the right decision," Shinde said.