CM Eknath Shinde Responds to Raj Thackeray's Potential Entry in Grand Alliance

With the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, all parties are in the process of finalizing nominations and seat-sharing. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Grand Alliance are locked in a face-off in the state and the state. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's recent Delhi visit raised a lot of speculations in the political circles about Thackeray joining the Grand Alliance.

Raj Thackeray arrived in Delhi on Monday night to supposedly join the Grand Alliance in the state and contest the Lok Sabha elections. Raj Thackeray, who is in Delhi for the second time in four days, will attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It remains to be seen how many Lok Sabha seats the MNS will get. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was asked about Raj Thackeray's visit to Delhi.

"Raj Thackeray and we share the same ideology. We are all on the same page. So, it will definitely be the right decision," Shinde said. Earlier on Monday, Raj Thackeray arrived in Delhi on a chartered flight along with his son Amit Thackeray and other colleagues at 9.30 pm. They landed at Hotel Taj Mansingh, a few minutes' walk from Amit Shah's residence. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to attend the Raj-Shah meeting.

Meanwhile, if MNS becomes its ally, the Grand Alliance will get a boost. Apart from South Mumbai, the MNS is keen to see which other constituencies will be given to it, including six constituencies in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Nashik, and Pune.